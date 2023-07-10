Parliamentary panel on Social Justice and Empowerment held meeting with officials of Govt. Department and agencies in Mysuru

July 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Standing Committee of the Parliament on Social Justice and Empowerment, headed by its Chairperson Ramadevi, held a meeting with officials of various Government Department and agencies on the implementation of the Central schemes for welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

The members of the parliamentary panel sought information from officials on the beneficiaries of National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Safai Karmacharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) and National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC).

They sought information from agencies of Government of Karnataka that were implementing programmes of the Union Ministry of Social Welfare and Empowerment like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department, Karnataka Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation etc.

The programmes for welfare of senior citizens, safai karmacharis, transgenders and rehabilitation of persons addicted to narcotics and those employed in hazardous occupations and the scholarship programmes for their children also came under the scrutiny of the parliamentary panel.

Ms. Ramadevi called upon the officials of agencies and departments implementing the Central government programmes on welfare of marginalised sections to take up schemes that improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries and submit a report to the Committee.

The committee also held discussions with representatives from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on the progarmmes taken up for welfare of the disabled and the usage of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

During a discussion with officials from State Bank of India, the committee members asked the financial institution to focus on priority lending areas covering Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and disabled persons.

The committee led by Ms. Ramadevi also comprised Sangeetha Azad, Bholanath, Pramila Bisoyi, Chatar Singh Durbar and others.

