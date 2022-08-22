Parliamentary panel on Railways visits Mysuru

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Railways meeting headed by Chairperson Radha Mohan Singh in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Standing Committee of the Parliament on Railways led by chairperson Radha Mohan Singh visited Mysuru on Monday and held discussions with senior railway officials on the ongoing projects of South Western Railway.

The meeting discussed various railway projects of South Western Railway like new lines, doubling and electrification of railway tracks, provision of passenger amenities, provision of stoppage of trains, construction of Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges, redevelopment work at stations, etc., according to an official statement issued by the Railways here.

Earlier, the members of the committee were welcomed by General Manager of South Western Railways Sanjeev Kishore. He also threw light on the performance and infrastructure development work taken up by South Western Railways in the recent past. He assured the members that their advice and suggestions will be given highest priority and the best efforts will be made to implement them.

Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, Range Lal Meena, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal, Principal Chief Operation Manager Harishankar Verma, Deputy General Manager Ashish Pandey and other senior officials of South Western Railway were also present at the meeting.

Later, the members visited the Mysuru City Railway station before leaving for Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, they inspected Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway station and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway terminal.