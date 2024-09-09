Parking charges introduced at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal

To ease congestion and ensure disciplined vehicle movement within the circulating area of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVB) railway station, the Railways has introduced access control for entry and exit.

“Access control charges will be applied if any vehicle overstays beyond 10 minutes outside the designated parking area. For vehicles in the parking area, only regular charges will apply,” the South Western Railway stated in a release.

“The public is advised to park in the designated areas if they don’t plan to exit within 10 minutes, to avoid overstay charges. Vehicles parked inside the parking lot, upon showing the receipt, will be exempt from access control charges,” the release added.

44 trains to skip Cantonment

Two platforms at Bengaluru Cantonment Station will be closed for 92 days causing 44 trains to skip their stops starting from September 20.

The Railway authorities have announced that the station will operate at limited capacity, with platforms 2 and 3 out of service. As a result, these 44 trains will not halt at the station during the 92-day period.