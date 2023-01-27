Park-level tiger census commences in Nagarahole

January 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual tiger census, which is conducted at the park-level by various national parks, commenced at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Friday.

The first phase of the eight-day protocol entails carrying out direct and indirect sign survey of both carnivore and mega herbivore. The phase-I exercise will be conducted from January 27 to February 6 and refresher training was conducted at Veeranahosahally range on January 26 for the participants.

C. Harshakumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said each beat officer along with other staff will carry out the exercise and all the direct and indirect signs for the presence of carnivores and mega herbivores will be recorded in MSTrIPES Ecological app.

Apart from the tell-tale evidence of carnivores and mega herbivores, the field staff will also conduct prey density estimation and vegetation plot survey on each line transects of their respective beats, Mr. Harshakumar added.

He said direct sightings of prey species on the transect line will be logged with the help of Range finders and compass which are used to ascertain the distance of the prey species from the transect line and animal bearing, respectively.

Mr. Harshakumar said around 300 personnel are taking part in the exercise and Nagarahole has 91 beats and each beat has at least 1 transect while there are a few with multiple transects each of which will be covered.

The field staff will walk along the line transect for two hours looking for signs and enter the data to the MSTrIPE app which will be submitted to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for analysis.

Meanwhile, the camera trapping exercise conducted once in four years, was also completed last month and the details will be analysed by the NTCA. Though the results of the annual exercise conducted last year was yet to be released, the previous count indicated that there were 134 tigers in the national park spread over 847.98 sq km of which core area is 643.39 sq km and the buffer is spread over 204.58 sq km.

The park authorities, based on their direct sightings of tigers, believe there was a substantial increase in the tiger numbers and the census results would corroborate it.

A treasure-trove of biodiversity, Nagarahole has over 300 species of flora and fauna, including 182 species of trees, 18 species of grass, 32 species of mammals, 167 species of butterflies, 270 avifauna, 31 species of snakes, 13 amphibians , nine species of fish among others.