Parisara Dasara and Raitha Dasara draw large crowds in Shivamogga

Parisara Dasara, a programme to create awareness on conservation of the environment, and Raitha Dasara, an event to discuss the current trends in agriculture, were held here on Friday as part of Shivamogga Dasara. Both drew large crowds.

A walkathon was held from Shivappa Nayaka Circle in the city to Gopi Circle via Nehru Road to mark Parisara Dasara. Basava Marulasidda Swami, seer of Basava Kendra, flagged off the walkathon and stressed the need for a scientific study to explore the reasons for increase in summer temperatures in Malnad region in recent years. He urged the Shivamogga City Corporation to take measures to enhance the green cover in city limits by planting saplings on roadsides, parks and unused public spaces. The public should also join hands with the corporation to enhance green cover, he added.

At Gopi Circle, a skit was staged to create awareness on environment conservation. A bicycle jatha was also taken out from the premises of the corporation. K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, flagged it off.

Addressing a symposium organised to mark Raitha Dasara at Kuvempu Rangamandir, Nivedan Nempe, entrepreneur, suggested that farmers engaged in the cultivation of arecanut, paddy, jackfruit and vegetables should enhance their income through value addition to the produce. S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga, was present. Farmers from neighbouring villages came to the symposium on decorated tractors and bullock carts from Ashoka Circle.