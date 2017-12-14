Paresh’s father welcomes decision on CBI probe

Kamalakar Mesta, father of Paresh Mesta who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Honnavar, has welcomed the State government’s decision to hand over the investigation into his son’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Mesta told The Hindu over the phone from Honnavar that he was confident that the CBI investigation would be able to give justice to their family which had lost a teenaged son.

He hoped the CBI would investigate the case thoroughly and bring to book the guilty at the earliest and also ensure them stringent punishment.

Earlier in the day, addressing presspersons in Honnavar, Mr. Mesta accused the police of not being thorough in their investigation.

Charge against Minister

He had alleged that district in-charge Minister R.V. Deshpande and IGP of Western Range Hemant Nimbalkar were “misleading” the people by giving contradictory statements.

Stating that his son neither belonged to any organisation nor was he a BJP activist, Mr. Mesta said his son was just an “18-year-old Hindu youth who had got a tattoo of Shivaji on his hand”.

Mr. Mesta said nothing could compensate the death of his son and that he would return ₹1 lakh given to him by Mr. Deshpande.