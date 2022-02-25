Parents worried about their children’s safety

Many parents, who have sent their children to Ukraine for studies, are worried about their safety. They have appealed to the State and Union governments to make arrangements for their safe journey to their homeland.

Manisha Lobo, a native of Alalekoppa in Sagar taluk, is stuck in Ukraine. Her parents John Lobo and Trija Lobo are worried about her. According to them, Manisha had planned to travel back to India on February 28. However, owing to the present situation, she will not be able to travel on the day. She had found a safe shelter as of now.

Speaking to the media, her parents appealed to the State and Union Government to make arrangements for the safe return of their daughter.

As many as 10 students from Hassan are also studying in Ukraine. Chinnappa Gowda, whose daughter Keertana is studying there, told the media that he had been in constant touch with the daughter. At present, she had been safe away from the trouble-hit area. She would come back once the flight services began.

Similarly, Venugopal of Vijaya Nagar in Hassan city said his daughter Sanjana had been sending photos and videos about the place where she had been staying put. “Yesterday she was worried about her safety. Along with many other people, she had been staying in a metro station,” he said.