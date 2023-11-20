ADVERTISEMENT

Parents will prefer govt. schools to private schools in a couple of years, says Madhu Bangarappa

November 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Minister said more Karnataka Public Schools will be set up in rural areas by merging nearest schools

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa took part in a school programme at Hale Sorab in his assembly constituency in Shivamogga district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said the government schools in the State will get all the facilities required, and in the next two to three years, people will prefer government schools to private schools.

Speaking to the media at Sorab, his constituency, on Monday, the minister said that the government would increase the number of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) by merging the nearest schools. “The KP Schools will offer education from pre-primary to II PU in one place. The parents will have the option of enrolling their kids in both Kannada and English medium. You will see a significant change in two to three years. People will be eager to send their children to government schools,” he said.

This year, the Minister said the construction of 8,500 classrooms would be completed. The shortage of teachers had been resolved to some extent after 13,000 newly recruited teachers reported to duty. In the years to come, the government will recruit physical education instructors and music and art teachers as well, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the libraries, the minister said the libraries had been of great help to many students appearing for competitive examinations. “I have personally interacted with students who spend a lot of time in libraries. In a way, libraries have become education institutes where students study regularly. I know we have to improve the facilities required for the readers,” he said.

Responding to a question on Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s recent statement, which turned into a controversy, Mr. Madhu said it was not clear with what intention he made the statement. However, he should clarify it. “I believe his intentions were not bad. However, we need to be careful, as the statements could be misconstrued,” he said.

The minister took part in the programme organised to mark National Library Week at Sorab and attended a programme at government high school at Hale Sorab in his constituency.

Officers of the School Education Department and Library Department were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US