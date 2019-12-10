Parents urged to get children vaccinated without fail

With the District Health and Family Welfare Department launching special school vaccination drive among the children of the district from December 11, Mahendra Kapse, DHO, has urged parents to ensure that their children get vaccinated without fail.

“Please do not have any fear of the vaccine as it is meant to save the lives of your children only. Since there are no side-effects of this vaccine, get it in school without any apprehension,” he said.

Addressing presspersons on Tuesday, Dr. Kapse said that the government has launched this special programme after the reports emerging of children, between ages five and 16, get the diphtheria infection.

To prevent this infection affecting children, the government will conduct the drive from December 11 to December 30 and nearly 5.31 lakh children in the district will be vaccinated in phases.

Dr. Kapse said that health workers will be visiting different schools of the district on a date and will conduct the programme.

Each child will be given a card confirming the vaccination, which the parents are supposed to keep it for future reference.

Admitting that since the vaccination is in the form of an injection, it will cause a little pain and some children may also get a little fever, Dr. Kapse said, but added that there will be no other effect on the health.

He made it clear the students who have a high fever and those who had suffered some allergy in the past after getting the same vaccine, should avoid the drive or consult a doctor before getting vaccinated.

Dr. Kapse said that in case a student misses the vaccination, then he or she could get vaccinated in any taluk or district government hospital for free during working hours.