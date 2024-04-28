Parents told to sit with their children to discuss course and career

April 28, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - DAVANGERE

Director of Bapuji Institute of Engineering Technology (BIET) Vrushabhendrappa has emphasised the need for parents and children to sit together and discuss before the latter make a choice with regard to the course they want to pursue and also the career they want to take up.

Inaugurating The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 at Bapuji B-School in Davangere on Sunday and speaking on engineering courses, Prof. Vrushabhendrappa said that it is important that the students are allowed to choose a career of their interest.

He said that becoming self-reliant in technology is crucial for the country as it will not only remove dependency on other countries, especially in a time of distress, but also help in developing new technologies that take the country requires in the path of progress.

And, in this regard, the role of students is crucial as they are the ones who will take forward the country through their contributions. He recalled the Y2K problem, during which Indian engineers emerged as the saviours.

Prof. Vrushabhendrappa traced the history of engineering education in the country and how Karnataka is a pioneer in introducing various technical educational courses, which ultimately resulted in Bengaluru emerging as the silicon valley of India.

From the core engineering branches to the latest and emerging courses in engineering, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, he elaborated on various courses, the differences, the scope and the trends.

Elaborating on the courses in medical sciences, Professor and Head of the Department of Microbiology, SS Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Davangere, V.L. Jayasimha advised students on the do’s and don’ts while choosing medicine as a profession.

Dr. Jayasimha advised students against opting for medical courses by choice, chance or compulsion. “You should come with a passion and take it as a challenge. If not, don’t come to medicine,” he said.

He elaborated on the advantages of choosing medical profession and how much satisfaction one will get when a patient is relieved of pain. He said that it is worth spending 10 years of one’s life for medical education.

Career options

Making a presentation in his typical style, founder and CEO of CIGMA India and motivational speaker Ameen-e-Mudassar enlightened students on how skills are important for a better career and that they should improve their skills as they progress further in their career.

He told students not to be deterred by distractions but keep their focus on their goal. “Don’t expect some miracle to happen and it will change everything in your life. You need to identify your potentials and passion and make an informed choice afterwards,” he said

Emphasising the need for having a mentor in one’s life to whom one can look for guidance in difficult times, he also advised them to keep abreast of the latest developments and emerging opportunities as the job market has undergone a transformation and many new unconventional and high salary fetching jobs are available now.

Common errors

The former DDPU and former Nodal Officer of Karnataka Examination Authority G.C. Niranjan told the students about CET online counselling and what all courses could one opt for through counselling.

He also threw light on the common mistakes that students make during the process, which sometimes will result in them landing up in wrong courses or colleges.

He gave them tips on how to get enrolled for a course and college of their choice. Mr. Niranjan also emphasised the need for homework one should do before taking part in counselling.

Subsequently, the panellists answered several queries from students regarding courses and counselling process.

