‘Parents should encourage children to participate in sports’

DHARWAD

22 February 2020 19:40 IST

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates Karnataka Kusti Habba

The Karnataka Kusti Habba, the four-day State-level indigenous wrestling competition, began on a colourful note at Karnatak College Dharwad (KCD) grounds, here on Saturday.

The venue wore a festive look as it teemed with wrestlers, sports connoisseurs, and the public.

Over 1,270 wrestlers, including 200 women native wrestlers, will demonstrate their skills in different age categories for the next four days.

Advertising

Advertising

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the event as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was supposed to declare the event open, gave the event a miss.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Joshi said that arrangements would be made to accommodate wrestling at the sports complex proposed to be built at Tarihal village near here at a cost of ₹150 crore.

He said a plan to develop sports facilities in taluks using CSR funds will be formalised.

Mr. Joshi said wrestling in India was an ancient sport, going all the way back to the Mahabharata period.

“However, it is not a good development that our track record in sports remained abysmally low. Apart from academics, parents should encourage the children to participate in sports activities, especially indigenous spots like kusti, which ensures physical and mental health,” he said.

Minister in charge of the district Jagadish Shettar such events should help bring sports talents to the fore. The government too will give special focus for promoting indigenous sports, he said.

Amrit Desai, Dharwad MLA, has urged the government to fulfil the demand of the wrestlers to set up a permanent wrestling arena in Dharwad.

Senior indigenous wrestlers of the district, who had won laurels, were felicitated on this occasion.