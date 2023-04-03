Parents say invigilators are assisting students writing SSLC exam to ensure better pass percentage

April 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As the SSLC examination is progressing with officials taking steps to prevent examination malpractice, complaints have come from parents saying that in some centres those deployed on examination duty are themselves dictating answers for ensuring better passing percentage.

Amid these complaints, two teachers were relieved of examination duty and suspended in Belagavi district on Monday.

Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Jayshri Shintri told The Hindu that during her visit to examination centres in Belagavi district, she found teachers assisting students in a school at M.K. Hubballi in Belagavi district. And, in Karnataka High School of Hire Bagewadi, all the examination staff was found helping students.

“Two teachers at M.K. Hubballi were immediately relieved of duty and I directed the BEO to issue suspension orders. I have also directed the concerned on changing the entire exam staff in the Karnataka High School,” she said.

Student upset

Meanwhile, similar instances were reported in Hubballi. A parent, who did not want to be named for the fear of being targeted, told The Hindu that her daughter is very much upset that answers are being dictated by the exam staff.

“If the teachers themselves don’t preserve the sanctity of examination, then what is the purpose of conducting examination. What message will they send to students who have burnt the midnight oil?” she asked.

When this correspondent spoke to a few students after the examination was over at an examination centre in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi, the students admitted that answers to some questions were dictated. “I was busy writing my paper. One person came and dictated some answers,” a girl said.

Another boy first confirmed that he was not speaking to a member of the examination squad and then, admitted that students received answers for several questions.

However, Block Education Officer of Hubballi City Channappagouda said that they did not find any such malpractice during their visits.

“Following complaints of malpractice, I personally went to these schools to check. I also spoke to some to see if any such malpractice had happened. They answered in the negative,” he said.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath too said that as CCTV cameras were installed, there was no question of examination malpractices.

Warning

Ms. Shintri said that the officials will be directed to treat such incidents seriously and take action.

Video footages from the examination centres will be checked thoroughly and further action will be taken. Any violation and professional misconduct by invigilators will be treated seriously and action taken, she said.