Parents remain anxious

Excise Minister K.Gopalaiah calls up students and parents

The parents of students stuck in Ukraine are anxious about the safety of their children as the war has claimed a student from Karnataka. The parents are in constant touch with their children over the phone to get updates about their location. However, students have convyed that they hardly get any response from the embassy in that country.

Saraswathi, a student of Taras Shevchenko National University at Kharkiv, had called up her parents Sudhish and Nagamani at Hemvati Nagar in Hassan on Tuesday. She narrated how the students had been suffering. As the drinking water supply had been affected, they had to boil the tap water for drinking purposes. They could not go out to fetch essentials as curfew had been clamped. Whenever the curfew was relaxed, they walked out to fetch food items, standing in long queues.

Further, she said that there had been no response from the embassy officials. They had been told to take the train and reach the borders at their own risk. As Saraswati spoke to her family members, her grandparents were in tears. She had to console them by assuring them that she would come back home soon.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Minister in charge of Hassan district, spoke to the students in Ukraine over the phone and assured them that the Government of India and Karnataka Government had been engaged in efforts to bring them back soon. He appealed to them to remain strong and brave.

The Minister also called Sujatha, mother of Gagan Gowda, who is also stuck in Ukraine, and told her that the State Government had been making efforts to bring all students back.