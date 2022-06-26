Parents panic after children develop convulsions

Some children had been hospitalised after they developed high fever

Tension prevailed at the government hospital at Sagar in Shivamogga district on Sunday evening as children admitted there following high fever, developed convulsions, leaving parents in panic.

Among the 13 children admitted to the hospital in the last three to four days, three developed convulsions. Doctors shifted them to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. However, the cause for the sudden deterioration in their health was not clear.

Dr. Parappa, Administrative Medical Officer of the hospital, told The Hindu that the three had been shifted to Shivamogga. “Two children developed convulsions expected normally when they are suffering from high fever. Within a few minutes another child also developed it. There was panic. We have kept them under observation. They are normal and there is nothing to worry. The remaining nine children are undergoing treatment in Sagar,” he said. District Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli and other doctors are monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile in Sagar, Hartal Halappa, MLA, visited the hospital and appealed to parents not to panic.