ADVERTISEMENT

Parents killed, daughter suffers severe injuries on railway track in Raichur

March 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a man and his wife were killed on the spot, and their daughter suffered severe injuries, after they allegedly attempted to end their lives by falling on railway track as a train was approaching near Yaramaras on the outskirts of Raichur.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahmed, 45, and his wife, Julaikh Begum, 40. The injured daughter has been identified as Maimuna, 21. All are residents of IB colony in Raichur city. The injured has been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), and her condition is stated to be critical.

The reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained as the inquiry is ongoing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raichur Railway Police arrived at the spot to inspect the incident.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US