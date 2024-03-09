Parents killed, daughter suffers severe injuries on railway track in Raichur

March 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Yadgir

In a tragic incident, a man and his wife were killed on the spot, and their daughter suffered severe injuries, after they allegedly attempted to end their lives by falling on railway track as a train was approaching near Yaramaras on the outskirts of Raichur.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahmed, 45, and his wife, Julaikh Begum, 40. The injured daughter has been identified as Maimuna, 21. All are residents of IB colony in Raichur city. The injured has been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), and her condition is stated to be critical.

The reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained as the inquiry is ongoing.

The Raichur Railway Police arrived at the spot to inspect the incident.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

