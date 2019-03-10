Parents file complaint opposing new RTE rules

Hundreds of parents filed a complaint with the Department of Public Instruction opposing the recent amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules. The new rules mandate that priority will be given to government and aided schools over their private counterparts.

Only if there are no government and aided schools in the vicinity will students applying under the RTE quota be allotted seats in unaided schools.

The move has not gone down well with parents who want to enrol their children in unaided schools where English is the medium of instruction.

B.N. Yogananda, general secretary, RTE Students’ and Parents’ Association, said they helped many parents file complaints with the department. “Why should parents from lower economic backgrounds not have the right to education in English medium schools,” he questioned.

The number of RTE quota seats in aided and unaided schools this year which stands at 17,912 has reduced by 88% this year. Last year there were 1.52 lakh seats available in aided and unaided schools, of which 68,202 were for LKG.