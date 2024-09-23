Parents donate eyes of 11-year-old boy who died after gate fell on him in Malleswaram playground

Despite the tragedy that hit them, the family of 11-year-old Niranjan decided to donate the eyes of the deceased boy with the hope that they will help someone in need. The family has decided to donate the eyes to Lions International Eye Bank.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced compensation of ₹5 lakh and the Congress will pay another ₹5 lakh as compensation to the grieving family. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Gandhi Nagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the family. He said following this incident, he had spoken to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and asked him to take action against errant officials and contractors.

He further said there was a complaint after non-completion of playground works, and ignorance over the complaint will be taken seriously. The BBMP will soon submit a report on the incident. The father of the victim works as an auto driver and hails from Gadag district and the mother works as a domestic help.

