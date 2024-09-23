ADVERTISEMENT

Parents donate eyes of 11-year-old boy who died after gate fell on him in Malleswaram playground

Published - September 23, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Despite the tragedy that hit them, the family of 11-year-old Niranjan decided to donate the eyes of the deceased boy with the hope that they will help someone in need. The family has decided to donate the eyes to Lions International Eye Bank. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced compensation of ₹5 lakh and the Congress will pay another ₹5 lakh as compensation to the grieving family. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy. 

Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Gandhi Nagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the family. He said following this incident, he had spoken to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and asked him to take action against errant officials and contractors. 

He further said there was a complaint after non-completion of playground works, and ignorance over the complaint will be taken seriously. The BBMP will soon submit a report on the incident. The father of the victim works as an auto driver and hails from Gadag district and the mother works as a domestic help. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US