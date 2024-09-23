GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parents donate eyes of 11-year-old boy who died after gate fell on him in Malleswaram playground

Published - September 23, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Despite the tragedy that hit them, the family of 11-year-old Niranjan decided to donate the eyes of the deceased boy with the hope that they will help someone in need. The family has decided to donate the eyes to Lions International Eye Bank. 

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced compensation of ₹5 lakh and the Congress will pay another ₹5 lakh as compensation to the grieving family. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy. 

Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Gandhi Nagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the family. He said following this incident, he had spoken to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and asked him to take action against errant officials and contractors. 

He further said there was a complaint after non-completion of playground works, and ignorance over the complaint will be taken seriously. The BBMP will soon submit a report on the incident. The father of the victim works as an auto driver and hails from Gadag district and the mother works as a domestic help. 

Published - September 23, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.