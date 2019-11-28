Parents advised against putting academic pressure on children

Advising parents never to compare their children with others and never go behind ranks and marks, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has asked the parents not to put extreme pressure of academics on the young ones.

Speaking at the 21st annual day function of Kendriya Vidyalaya on Wednesday, he said that comparisons may adversely affect the psychology of children. “ Some children may take it as challenge but some others may go into depression which will adversely affect their psychology, which is certainly not good for their career.”

He felt that every child has the ability to work. Children should be encouraged and not forced to do any activity. Those who were not good in academics in primary class may change their mindset and become extraordinary in high school.

Mr. Patil, who is also Chairman of Vidyalaya Management Committee, said that when the children reach adolescence, the parents should act as friends, which is the best way to understand them and guide them.

He said that he has seen students who were scoring over 90% in high school and college failing to build their career in the expected manner. “ On the other hand, those who were average in academics have done fairly well and today they are in better position in society.” Parents should become ideal role model for their children, and all efforts should be put to make them good citizens no matter which field they choose for a career.

With regard to the Kendriya Vidyalaya here, he said that in the last a few years, it has improved a lot with many facilities and infrastructure being added to it. He praised Sebi Sebastian, Principal of the school, for improving its quality.

Mr. Patil offered all support for the development of the school.

Later, children participated in cultural programmes.