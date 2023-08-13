Parasmal Sukhani advises Congress leaders not to create confusion over location of AIIMS

August 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking exception to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, who had recently urged the BJP MPs from the State, especially Kalyana Karnataka, to press for the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) either in Raichur or in Kalaburagi, senior Congressman and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Parasmal Sukhani has urged the former not to create confusion as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already written to the Union government requesting the re-establishment of the premier institute in Raichur.

Addressing a media conference in Raichur on Sunday, he said that Raichur has already lost Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to Hubballi as the then government recommended three names for setting up the institute, Raichur, Hubballi and Mysuru, and finally, Hubballi was selected.

“Upon our request, the Chief Minister has sent a proposal to the Union government seeking AIIMS for Raichur. I can’t understand why Mr. Kharge is creating confusion by bringing in the name of Kalaburagi. Earlier, we lost IIT to Hubballi as the then government recommended three names, though the institute was supposed to be established in Raichur as per the recommendations of the Nanjundappa Committee. Now, we will have to lose AIIMS also. If Kalaburagi grabs everything, Raichur is left with nothing,” Mr. Sukhani said, requesting Mr. Kharge and other Congress leaders to always demand AIIMS for Raichur only and not to take any other names.

At a point during the press conference, Mr. Sukhani declared that he will end his life publically at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Raichur if the AIIMS is denied to Raichur district.

