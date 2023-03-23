ADVERTISEMENT

Parashivamurthy appointed Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University in Hampi

March 23, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

D.V. Parashivamurthy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

D.V. Parashivamurthy, a Kannada professor, who was serving at D.V. Gundappa Kannada Study Centre of Tumkur University, was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, on Thursday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, selected Mr. Parashivamurthy for the top post at the university from among the three names forwarded by the government.

Shivaganga Rumma of the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, and M.S. Shekhar of the University of Mysore were the other two names suggested by the search committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tenure of S.C. Ramesh as Vice-Chancellor of the university ended on February 20.

The search committee could not meet and suggest the three names of its choice on time for various reasons and the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor did not come about before the expiry of the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor.

The Governor then appointed T.P. Vijaya as In-charge Vice-Chancellor to look after the daily affairs till the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

A total of 21 candidates, including 11 from the university, had applied for the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US