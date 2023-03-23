HamberMenu
Parashivamurthy appointed Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University in Hampi

March 23, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
D.V. Parashivamurthy

D.V. Parashivamurthy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

D.V. Parashivamurthy, a Kannada professor, who was serving at D.V. Gundappa Kannada Study Centre of Tumkur University, was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, on Thursday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, selected Mr. Parashivamurthy for the top post at the university from among the three names forwarded by the government.

Shivaganga Rumma of the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, and M.S. Shekhar of the University of Mysore were the other two names suggested by the search committee.

The tenure of S.C. Ramesh as Vice-Chancellor of the university ended on February 20.

The search committee could not meet and suggest the three names of its choice on time for various reasons and the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor did not come about before the expiry of the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor.

The Governor then appointed T.P. Vijaya as In-charge Vice-Chancellor to look after the daily affairs till the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

A total of 21 candidates, including 11 from the university, had applied for the post.

