Paramilitary, police conduct route march in Haveri

April 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A route march of paramilitary, rapid action force and police personnel and led by senior police officials and senior officials of district administration was taken out in Haveri on Friday as part of a confidence building measure ahead of the Assembly elections.

The route march passed through the thoroughfares of the city and covered sensitive areas. Originating from District Stadium in Haveri, the route march covered Mahatma Gandhi Circle, JP Circle, M.G. Road, P.B. Road before concluding at the originating point.

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, who flagged off the route march, said that the role of rapid action force, paramilitary and police personnel was crucial in preventing election malpractices.

Already various teams had been formed to check and take action against those indulging election malpractices and the cooperation of the para military, RAF and police personnel was crucial, he said.

Superintendent of Police Shivakumar Gunare said that route marches of paramilitary and police personnel would be conducted in all the Assembly segments from April 7 to 9. Similar route marches would be held at Ranebennur, Hirekerur, Rattihalli, Shiggaon, Bankapur and Hangal to boost the morale of the general public, he said.

Mr. Gunare said that already check posts were keeping strict vigil and additional forces were being deployed in sensitive areas. This apart additional 18 contingents of para military forces would arrive in the district soon, he said. ZP CEO Akshay Sridhar, Additional SP C. Gopal, Assistant Commissioner Narayana Reddy and others took part in the route march.