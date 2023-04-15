Parameshwara’s remarks on support from SDPI flayed

April 15, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP launched a diatribe against the Congress for the remarks of its leader G. Parameshwara to a section of the media on seeking support from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the upcoming elections.

Taking exception to the remarks Mysuru MP Pratap Simha accused the Congress of ‘’compromising national interest to gain political power’’.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday Mr. Simha alleged that SDPI drew its ideology from the banned extremist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and joining hands with such outfits was fraught with danger to the State.

‘’SDPI is the political outfit of PFI which wanted to establish an Islamic republic in India by 2047 and the Congress which accuses the BJP of being ‘Sanghis’ has no qualms in partnering with such groups’’, said Mr. Simha.

He alleged that under pressure from the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, 173 cases against various individuals belonging to PFI and other groups were dropped despite opposition from the police and since then the SDPI and Congress have a “tacit understanding”.

On the BJP prospects in south Karnataka region Mr. Simha said that the people’s response was not only encouraging but had infused confidence in the BJP of winning a majority of the seats in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt.

‘’We are facing the election on the development plank’’, claimed Mr. Simha listing a series of projects that were implemented by the BJP including the expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru, piped drinking water through Jal Jeevan Mission etc. ‘’On the contrary the Congress does not have a single project to claim as its own even from its earlier rule nor does it have a vision for the future’’, said Mr. Simha.

He refuted speculations that the BJP leadership was trying to stymie the growth of V. Somanna by fielding him against Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna.

‘’There was lack of a tall leader in the BJP in south Karnataka and hence Mr.Somanna has been brought to Varuna to provide the leadership and he will not only triumph in Varuna but ensure that the party wins a majority of the seats in the region’’, Mr.Simha added.

Kavish Gowda, BJP candidate from Chamundeshwari, T.S. Srivatsa and others were present.