Parameshwara’s PA found dead

In a tragic twist related to the Income Tax search and seizure operations conducted on the premises of former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, his personal assistant was found dead on Saturday morning, sparking off allegations of harassment by I-T officials.

Ramesh, 40, was a resident of Kengeri. The police said he allegedly ended his life in a wooded area near the Sports Authority of India on Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus. He allegedly left a death note in which he said that he was taking the extreme step owing to harassment by tax officials. The incident came to light around 10.30 a.m. after the police were alerted by his friend. Mr. Ramesh had messaged to the friend minutes before he took the extreme step. According to sources, Mr. Ramesh was with Dr. Parameshwara till about 2.45 a.m. on Saturday and later left for home. This is the second alleged suicide in Karnataka that traces its roots to the Income Tax Department. In July, Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha went missing and later his body was found, triggering charges that he was harassed by the tax authorities.

“He was a good and efficient worker. I had counselled him after the I-T searches and had assured him that he will not face any problem. He had told me that he will go home. Later, I heard the news of his suicide,” Dr. Parameshwara told reporters. Congress leaders charged that Mr. Ramesh took the extreme step fearing harassment by Income Tax officials. However, I-T Department sources distanced themselves from the incident. Sources said there were no searches on Mr. Ramesh’s house and his statement also had not been recorded.

Meanwhile, department sources said the searches on the premises of Dr. Parameshwara and the educational institutions run by his family in Tumakuru were completed on Saturday.

