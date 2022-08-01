Karnataka

Parameshwara-led panel to prepare Congress manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 20:54 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:54 IST

The All-India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi has appointed former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA G. Parameshwara as the chairman of the ‘Manifesto, Policy and Vision Committee 2023’, for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for preparing the party’s manifesto for the State Legislative Assembly elections to be held next year.

Former MLA Madhu Bangarappa and former KPCC vice-president K.E. Radhakrishna have been appointed as the vice-chairpersons of the committee, said a press release issued by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Parameshwara, who served as the KPCC president for a record nine years, has handled various ministerial portfolios.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...