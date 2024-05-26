Parameshwara hits out at Vijayendra

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday lashed out at State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra for his charge that the Congress government failed to handle law and order situation by asking him to look at the situation in a BJP-ruled State like Gujarat where many people were killed in a fire accident at a gaming zone.

Dr. Parameshwara asserted that the Congress government would not allow the law and order situation to deteriorate at any cost.

Referring to the fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot that killed 33 people, including children, the Home Minister said: “who is responsible for it? Who has to resign? The Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat have to resign. It is easy to say, but one has to also justify.

The State BJP chief had alleged that law and order had collapsed in the State following the murder of two girls in Hubballi, a custodial death at Channagiri, and the gang war in Udupi.

Commenting on a recent incident involving BJP MLA Harish Poonja, Dr. Parameshwara said: “legislators go to the police station and engage in verbal spats with the police. When such is the situation, how will there be peace in society? That is the reason we keep on saying no one should take law into their own hands. If anyone does that, whoever it is, whether it is an MLA or anyone else, we will take action against them and no one will be spared.”

