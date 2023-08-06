Parameshwara drawing flak for curbing moral policing, says KPCC spokesperson

August 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Home Minister G. Parameshwara had become the target of the Opposition for not only protecting the law and order situation in the State, but also for taking decisive steps to curb moral policing, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh.

Mr. Venkatesh, who participated in a programme organised to celebrate Dr. Parameshwara’s birthday on Sunday by offering special puja at Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple in front of Mysuru palace and distributed sweets, said the Opposition leaders were needlessly targeting the Home Minister and “blowing small issues out of proportion”.

Dr. Parameshwara, who had ably handled several portfolios earlier, had ensured that there was no threat to law order in the State ever since the Congress came to power. He had become the Home Minister for the third time.

He claimed that the BJP in Karnataka was in a state of fear after Dr. Parameshwara ordered a probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam that took place during the previous BJP government.

ADVERTISEMENT

As KPCC president for eight years, Dr. Parameshwara had organised the party across the State and had contributed to the success of the Congressin the last Assembly elections, he added.

President of Dr. G. Parameshwara Fans’ Association C. Manjunath and others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.