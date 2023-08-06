HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parameshwara drawing flak for curbing moral policing, says KPCC spokesperson

August 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh distributing sweets as part of Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s birthday celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday.

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh distributing sweets as part of Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s birthday celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Home Minister G. Parameshwara had become the target of the Opposition for not only protecting the law and order situation in the State, but also for taking decisive steps to curb moral policing, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh.

Mr. Venkatesh, who participated in a programme organised to celebrate Dr. Parameshwara’s birthday on Sunday by offering special puja at Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple in front of Mysuru palace and distributed sweets, said the Opposition leaders were needlessly targeting the Home Minister and “blowing small issues out of proportion”.

Dr. Parameshwara, who had ably handled several portfolios earlier, had ensured that there was no threat to law order in the State ever since the Congress came to power. He had become the Home Minister for the third time.

He claimed that the BJP in Karnataka was in a state of fear after Dr. Parameshwara ordered a probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam that took place during the previous BJP government.

As KPCC president for eight years, Dr. Parameshwara had organised the party across the State and had contributed to the success of the Congressin the last Assembly elections, he added.

President of Dr. G. Parameshwara Fans’ Association C. Manjunath and others were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.