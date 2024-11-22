Parameshwara cites ‘developments’, seeks early launch of Congress party office in Mysuru

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lay the foundation stone for the grand Congress party office in Mysuru city as soon as possible and also inaugurate it before the Congress government’s term ends.

“Don’t know what will happen amidst the present (political) developments. It is better that the foundation stone is laid soon and the party office is constructed at the earliest,” the Minister said.

Speaking at the party office in Mysuru, the Home Minister said the Chief Minister has made up his mind to build the Congress party office in Mysuru at a cost of ₹15 crore. “I congratulate the Chief Minister for this. In fact, I had told him during his last term to build a party office in Mysuru. I had angrily told him that being a Chief Minister from the party, he should consider building a party office in Mysuru. He has realised it now and is preparing to construct the party office,” the Minister said.

Nevertheless, those who had attended the event wondered why Dr. Parameshwar made the statement for constructing the party office at the earliest citing some “developments,” and suggested its launch during the Congress regime though three and half years of tenure was remaining for the Siddaramaiah government.