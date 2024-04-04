April 04, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - belagavi

Efforts are on to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Lachyan village in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on April 3. The child is estimated to have fallen to a depth of 16 feet.

Rescue personnel have dug a trench, which is 20 feet deep, beside the borewell pipe. In the next step, a trench will be dug sideways to intercept the pipe. Rescuers will spread a sheet and lower it into the side trench with ropes. The space around the pipe will be widened, and the child will be made to slide on to the sheet, officers said.

The rescue team has reached within one metre of the child, officers said. The child’s cries can be heard at the top. A rope will be tied to his leg to ensure that the child is lowered onto the sheet slowly.

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and others officers were at the spot to oversee the rescue operation and keep the huge crowd, that has gathered, in control.

