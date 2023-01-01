ADVERTISEMENT

Paragliding facility launched in Sakaleshpur taluk with eye on boosting tourism

January 01, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Hassan

The paragliding activity is environment-friendly and will cost ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per person, depending on the duration

The Hindu Bureau

A paragliding facility was launched at Hosahalli Gudda and Patla Betta in Sakaleshpur taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has introduced paragliding at Hosahalli Gudda and Patla Betta in Sakaleshpur talk to attract tourists. Visitors can now witness the spectacular views of the Western Ghats, a bio-diversity hotspot, from the skies.

The Karnataka Forest Department has introduced paragliding in Sakaleshpur talk to attract tourists. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The facility was formally launched on Saturday in the presence of MLA H. K. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Commissioner M. S. Archana and senior officers of the Forest Department. The department has hired Adventures Explorer, a private firm, to offer the facility to visitors.

Speaking on the launch of the facility in Sakaleshpur taluk, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “The taluk has potential for tourism development. The government has to invest on improving infrastructure facilities to attract visitors.” The MLA also said he would get funds for development of roads that connect to Hosahalli Gudda. Ms. Archana, said the facility would attract tourists and boost job opportunities for local people. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since many people frequent the home-stays in this taluk, the new facility would boost the tourist sector, said Dr. K. N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests.

The paragliding activity will cost ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per person, depending on the duration.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The event does not affect environment in any way. The residents of Markalli and Hosahalli will also get a share of the earnings. Village Forest Committees had been constituted. The local people will ferry tourists to the spot in their vehicles, as tourists are not allowed to bring their private vehicles,” he said.

The paragliding activity will cost ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per person, depending on the duration. “The activity is environment-friendly. Visitors can experience a spectacular view of the lush greenery,” said Pruthvi, a representative of Adventures Explorer. The paragliding facility will be available at Hosahalli Gudda and Patla Betta between November and May.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US