Parade of Planets June 3

In the early hours of June 3, six Planets (Saturn, Mars, Uranus, Neptune, Jupiter, and Mercury) will align. This phenomenon is popularly known as the Parade of Planets.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) is organising an observation session in the pre-dawn hours of June 3 on its premises.

“As Saturn and Mars are at greater angular separation from the Sun, these two planets can be seen with the naked eye, provided the sky is clear. Uranus and Neptune are too faint to be seen with the naked eye and this needs a trained eye to recognise them even if they are observed through good telescopes. Planets Jupiter and Mercury are close to the Sun and so can only be seen just before sunrise,” JNP said.

It added that light pollution near the horizon, as well as tall trees and buildings, obstruct their observation. “So even though in the early hours of June 3, six planets constituting the parade of the planets are ideally aligned in the sky, certain planetary positions are unsuitable to have a good view of all of them,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics has debunked the hype created on social media about planet alignment and said that it is not a rare phenomenon.

“The occasions where more than 3-4 planets are on one side of the Sun and are closer to each other than normal are called Planet Parades. However, we can see such alignments every few years,” IIA said.

It added that these planets can be seen aligned over many days this week and not just on June 3.

