Para-swimmers win big

A team of para-swimmers won 42 medals at the 21st National Para-Swimming Championships at Udaipur in Rajasthan recently.

They won 28 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 8 bronze medals. More than 500 para-swimmers from 17 States participated in this event.

Shridhar Malagi and Swatik Patil won five medals, Simran Gaundalkar, Raghvendra R. Anvekar, Yogesh Patil, Aniket Pilankar, Shrikant Desai, Prajwal Y. Naralekar and Pruthvi Y. Naralekar won three medals, Rajesh Shinde, Sumit Mutagekar, Sahil Kajukar, Sharanya Kumbhar and Sahil R. Jadhav won two medals, and Amol Kamble, Mustaq Ahmed Syed and Jotiba Kundekar won one medal each.

They are members of swimmers club Belgaum and Aquarius swim club Belgaum and practiced at Suvarna JNMC Swimming Pool and Corporation Swimming Pool in Goaves. They have been trained by Umesh Kalghatgi, Prasad Tendolkar, Akshay Sheregar, Nitish Kuduchkar, Ajinkya Mendke and Govardhan Kakatkar.