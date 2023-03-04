Para swimmer from Belagavi leaves for world series

March 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Simran Goundalkar, a young athlete from Belagavi has flown to Italy to participate in the para swimming world series event scheduled for March 9.

Ms. Goundalkar, a member of the Swimmers’ Club and Aquarius Swim Club, is among the eight champions from India to participate at the event in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Udine.

She will compete in 50 metres freestyle, 50 metres butterfly, 100 metres breaststroke, and 100 metres backstroke in the DWARF category.

She has won three international medals and more than 20 national medals in para swimming. She is a KHELO INDIA fellow. She has been trained in Sports Authority of India’s sports complex Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat and Suvarna JNMC swimming pool in Belagavi. Her coaches include Umesh Kalghatgi, Akshay Sheregar, Ajinkya Mendke, Nitish Kuduchkar and Govardhan Kakatkar. Harpreet Kaur is her sports medicine therapist. She is a BCom final year student at KLE’s Lingaraj College.