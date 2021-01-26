Paper leak: Accused in CCB custody for six days

The two prime accused in the First Division Assistant competitive examination question paper leak case — stenographer in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Sana Bedi and second division assistant Ramesh — were taken into custody for six days for further investigation. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the duo on Monday for allegedly leaking the paper.
“Sana Bedi, who was in charge of the question paper custody, sourced it for her colleague Ramesh. He told her that he was preparing to sit for the examination and requested her help so that he could pass,” said a police official.
“But instead of using it personally, Ramesh along with Chandru, another accused, decided to make a quick buck and sell the paper along with the answer script for ₹10 lakh to each customer,” the police official added.
The CCB officials so far have recovered ₹82 lakh cash from the accused.
Chandu, an inspector with the commercial tax vigilance squad, was arrested on January 23.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath