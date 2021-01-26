Paper leak: Accused in CCB custody for six days

The two prime accused in the First Division Assistant competitive examination question paper leak case — stenographer in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Sana Bedi and second division assistant Ramesh — were taken into custody for six days for further investigation. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the duo on Monday for allegedly leaking the paper.

“Sana Bedi, who was in charge of the question paper custody, sourced it for her colleague Ramesh. He told her that he was preparing to sit for the examination and requested her help so that he could pass,” said a police official.

“But instead of using it personally, Ramesh along with Chandru, another accused, decided to make a quick buck and sell the paper along with the answer script for ₹10 lakh to each customer,” the police official added.

The CCB officials so far have recovered ₹82 lakh cash from the accused.

Chandu, an inspector with the commercial tax vigilance squad, was arrested on January 23.