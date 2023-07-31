Pankaj Killedar takes over as Director of MCF in Hassan

July 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Pankaj D. Killedar took over as Director of Master Control Facility of ISRO in Hassan on Monday. H. Premananda Shenoy, who was director of the centre, retired on the day.

Mr. Killedar is a an alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, and has an M.Tech. in Electronics and Communications. Prior to joining MCF, he worked at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. During his stint in the GEOSAT programme, he served as project director of various spacecraft missions, including GSAT-7A, GSAT-29 and GSAT-24, according to a press release issued in Hassan on Monday.

