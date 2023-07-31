HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pankaj Killedar takes over as Director of MCF in Hassan

July 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Pankaj D. Killedar took charge as Director of Master Control Facility of ISRO in Hassan on Monday. H. Premanand Shenoy, who retired, handed over the charge.

Pankaj D. Killedar took charge as Director of Master Control Facility of ISRO in Hassan on Monday. H. Premanand Shenoy, who retired, handed over the charge. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pankaj D. Killedar took over as Director of Master Control Facility of ISRO in Hassan on Monday. H. Premananda Shenoy, who was director of the centre, retired on the day.

Mr. Killedar is a an alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, and has an M.Tech. in Electronics and Communications. Prior to joining MCF, he worked at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. During his stint in the GEOSAT programme, he served as project director of various spacecraft missions, including GSAT-7A, GSAT-29 and GSAT-24, according to a press release issued in Hassan on Monday.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / space programme

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.