Panic sets in as villagers in Belagavi district spot balloon

March 09, 2023 - Belagavi

The police rushed to a farmer’s field in Gaddi Karivinakoppa village near Bagewadi in Belagavi district on Thursday, after villagers complained sighting a mysterious balloon. The police said that it was a weather balloon originating from a research agency in India.

They found that the deflated balloon had fallen on the ground, with a battery set and a plastic box containing what looked like an electronic circuit. The parts were retrieved and brought to Belagavi.

Panic set in after some villagers thought it was a spy balloon sent by enemy forces. Some said that it was similar to the Chinese balloons flown over the U.S. Young people began uploading on social media, images and videos of the Chinese balloons along with the one found in their village.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said that experts at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory examined it and now, there is no cause for worry.

“We have carried out a preliminary inquiry. It is a device used to determine weather at high altitudes. There is absolutely nothing to worry. It is a single use device used to monitor high altitude temperatures, humidity, wind speed and air pressure. We have located the source of the balloon. Once they confirm it, we will share details,” he said.