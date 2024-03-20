ADVERTISEMENT

Panic in residential areas in Dharwad as women report sighting leopard

March 20, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Reports of a leopard being sighted on Karnatak University premises led to panic among residents in a few adjoining localities in Dharwad on Wednesday.

After some women reportedly sighted the leopard, panic gripped Suryanagar and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar located near the university. Forest officials were alerted Immediately and they launched combing operations in the vicinity.

The forest officials are yet to confirm the incident of the leopard straying into human habitat.

Range Forest Officer Pradeep Pawar has said that the forest personnel who visited the spot and carried out combing operations did not find any pug marks of the wild animal.

However, precautionary measures are being taken and an alert has been sounded. And, a cage will be placed to catch it, if they receive any confirmation of the presence of the wild animal, he said.

