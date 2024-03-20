GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panic in residential areas in Dharwad as women report sighting leopard

March 20, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Reports of a leopard being sighted on Karnatak University premises led to panic among residents in a few adjoining localities in Dharwad on Wednesday.

After some women reportedly sighted the leopard, panic gripped Suryanagar and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar located near the university. Forest officials were alerted Immediately and they launched combing operations in the vicinity.

The forest officials are yet to confirm the incident of the leopard straying into human habitat.

Range Forest Officer Pradeep Pawar has said that the forest personnel who visited the spot and carried out combing operations did not find any pug marks of the wild animal.

However, precautionary measures are being taken and an alert has been sounded. And, a cage will be placed to catch it, if they receive any confirmation of the presence of the wild animal, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.