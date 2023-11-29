Panic grips villages after tiger sighting near Nanjangud

November 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department has taken steps to track and capture a tiger which was sighted by the villagers on the outskirts of Nanjangud town on Wednesday.

There were reports of similar sighting two days ago as well following which senior officials visited the Chikkakanya, Doddakanya, Byatahalli, and Sindhuvalli villages on Wednesday and decided to install camera traps. These villages are also close to TVS Factory and are quite densely populated.

Chief Conservator of Forests of Mysuru Circle Malathi Priya, DCF Basavaraju and others conducted a recce and decided to deploy about 50 personnel including 10 from the Leopard Task Force. In all, 20 personnel from the Mysuru territorial range have also been deployed while 30 thermal sensor cameras have also been installed to capture its image and ascertain the identity.

In a bid to keep the public in the loop, the authorities are also relaying messages through various means to alert the local community about the presence of the tiger. Three large cages have also been installed at strategic locations anticipating tiger’s movements in those areas.

The current development comes close on the heels of another tiger which was captured at Balluruhundi, also in Nanjangud taluk.

