ADVERTISEMENT

Panic as student complains of ‘indecent behaviour’ in classroom

August 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Panic gripped parents who had gathered at the Basaveshwaranagar police to complain against a private school after a class 8 girl student allegedly told her mother that a male student had flashed before the girls and behaved indecently in the classroom.

The parents demanded the police to conduct a detailed probe and take action, prompting the police to rush to the school. However, the police finally announced that it was a false alarm.

The police team, along with the officials of the Education Department, analysed CCTV camera footages and questioned the school staff, but they did not find anything. The parents who complained about the alleged indecent behaviour were also called and shown the CCTV footage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents then confronted the girl, who changed her statement and said that she got to know from her classmate and told her parents.

The police are visiting the school again on Thursday for counselling and second round of inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US