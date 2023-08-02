HamberMenu
Panic as student complains of ‘indecent behaviour’ in classroom

August 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Panic gripped parents who had gathered at the Basaveshwaranagar police to complain against a private school after a class 8 girl student allegedly told her mother that a male student had flashed before the girls and behaved indecently in the classroom.

The parents demanded the police to conduct a detailed probe and take action, prompting the police to rush to the school. However, the police finally announced that it was a false alarm.

The police team, along with the officials of the Education Department, analysed CCTV camera footages and questioned the school staff, but they did not find anything. The parents who complained about the alleged indecent behaviour were also called and shown the CCTV footage.

The parents then confronted the girl, who changed her statement and said that she got to know from her classmate and told her parents.

The police are visiting the school again on Thursday for counselling and second round of inquiry.

