Pani puri vendor kills wife, surrenders before Whitefield police

August 07, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old pani puri vendor allegedly strangled his wife to death over a domestic row and surrendered before the police with the help of the security guard of his landlord in Kundalahalli on Sunday.

The accused Taranath married Saritha six years ago and the couple was living in a rented house in BEML layout, Kundalahalli . Saritha was a teacher at a private school and had stopped working since a few months.

Taranath told the police that he had borrowed huge sum of loan and failed to repay. The couple used to have frequent fights and on Saturday, after a fight, Taranath in a fit of rage strangled her to death and left the house after locking it from outside .

The accused decided to end his life, but changed the plan and called the security guard of his landlord on Sunday and informed him about the murder.

The security guard informed the landlord, who in turn convinced him to surrender. He was brought to the station and handed over to the police.

The police said that the accused is giving different reasons for the murder which is not corroborated with his claims. The police have taken him into custody to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder.

