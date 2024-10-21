Pani puri vendor bludgeoned to death over drunken brawl

A 28-year-old pani puri vendor was bludgeoned to death over a drunken brawl in Electronics City police station limits on Sunday night .

The deceased has been identified as Sarvesh, a native Uttar Pradesh who was selling chat on the roadside for the last 12 years. According to the police, Sarvesh was living with his wife and five year old son at a rented house in Electronics City .

According to the police, Sarvesh on Sunday after work bought liquor at Konappana Agarahara circle and went to a vacant space opposite the shop to consume alcohol. Probe revealed that he had accompanied a few people and amidst an argument between them, the accused picked up a cobble stone and attacked Sarvesh.

Sarvesh sustained severe head injury and died on the spot . On Monday morning, passers-by noticed the body lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

The police tracked down the accused Rahul Kumar, 27 and Sahadev, 45 , daily wage labourers for allegedly murdering Survesh. DCP , South east Sara Fathima said that the accused are from Jharkhand and the trio while drinking had a fight over cigarettes and attacked him with a cobble stone, killing him on the spot

