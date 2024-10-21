GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pani puri vendor bludgeoned to death over drunken brawl

Published - October 21, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old pani puri vendor was bludgeoned to death over a drunken brawl in Electronics City police station limits on Sunday night .

The deceased has been identified as Sarvesh, a native Uttar Pradesh who was selling chat on the roadside for the last 12 years. According to the police, Sarvesh was living with his wife and five year old son at a rented house in Electronics City .

According to the police, Sarvesh on Sunday after work bought liquor at Konappana Agarahara circle and went to a vacant space opposite the shop to consume alcohol. Probe revealed that he had accompanied a few people and amidst an argument between them, the accused picked up a cobble stone and attacked Sarvesh.

Sarvesh sustained severe head injury and died on the spot . On Monday morning, passers-by noticed the body lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

The police tracked down the accused Rahul Kumar, 27 and Sahadev, 45 , daily wage labourers for allegedly murdering Survesh. DCP , South east Sara Fathima said that the accused are from Jharkhand and the trio while drinking had a fight over cigarettes and attacked him with a cobble stone, killing him on the spot

Published - October 21, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.