Panels formed to take stock of situation

KALABURAGI

15 March 2020 22:29 IST

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat formed various committees on Sunday for overseeing COVID-19 cases in the district.

The surveillance and contact tracing committee — comprising the Deputy Commissioner, District Surveillance Officer, Deputy Director of Land Records, district epidemiologist, senior health assistants, and taluk health officers — has been constituted to collect data from private hospitals, to update contact tracing status and to ensure home quarantine.

Human management

The human management committee — comprising of CEO of zilla panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Medical Superintendent, GIMS, and district surgeon — will take stock of health personnel and deploy health teams at check-posts, bus stand, airport, and railway station.

Advertising

Advertising

The training and awareness generation committee with a team of doctors from GIMS will train police personnel at check-posts. And the corporation staff will be trained about sanitation and hygienic practices.

The material management committee with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Director, GIMS, tahsildhar, microbiologists, and lab technicians will take day-to-day stock of availability and requirement of materials, drugs and other equipment. They will also mark indent and ensure the supply of materials daily.

An infrastructure committee — headed by ESIC hospital dean and doctors along with officials of food and civil supplies, KUWSDB, and GESCOM — will look after overall functioning of isolation and quarantine wards, ensure functions of medical equipment, ensure adequate treatment to patients, update the condition of patients and provide food and drinking water facility.

Media surveillance

The media surveillance and monitoring committee, led by Superintendent of Police and City Corporation Commissioner, will conduct sanitation drive and promote Information, Education and Communication (IEC) programmes through pamphlets, newspapers, radio, local cable channels and announcements at public places and take strict action against those spreading fake news.