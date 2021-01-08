Panel urged to recommend new district hospital for Kalaburagi

Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA from Gulbarga South and Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), appealed to K. Raghupati Bhat, president of the Committee on Government Assurances, to make a recommendation to the government to establish a new district hospital in Kalaburagi.
Mr. Revoor, who was also a member of Committee on Government Assurances, met Mr. Bhat at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi on Thursday and made the appeal.
“After the establishment of GIMS in the city, the district hospital was attached to it as a teaching hospital required for a medical college. A majority of human resources are being used to serve GIMS and, hence, the hospital is facing a serious manpower crunch. We are not able to effectively implement national health programmes due to staff crunch. We need a district hospital with dedicated staff so that it could function independently and effectively implement all health schemes of the State and Union governments,” Mr. Revoor said.
Mr. Revoor also demanded that the committee recommend to the government the establishment of branches of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences in Kalaburagi.
District Surgeon Ambaraya Rudrawadi raised the issue of delayed payment of salaries to the hospital staff and urged the committee to take steps to correct it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath