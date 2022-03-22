Panel to study reservation issue before polls

March 22, 2022 21:22 IST

The State Government will study, through a committee, how reservation could be extended to Other Backward Classes before elections to the post of president and vice-president in city municipalities could be held, Municipal Administration Minister N. (MTB) Nagaraju said on Tuesday. He also refused to set a deadline on coming out with a solution.

He said that already two meetings had been held by the Chief Minister and advocate general after the Supreme Court ruling. The Minister acknowledged in the Legislative Council that the State Government had already notified the preliminary reservation list for the posts before the Supreme Court order on reservation to OBCs came up in matters pertaining to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He, however, said that work had not been stopped since administrative officers had been appointed.

The elections to 58 city municipalities were held in December, 2021, but elections to the posts have been held up since. The issue was raised by Congress members Prakash Rathod and U.B. Venkatesh.